JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Who doesn’t like free, especially at the beach.

Onslow County is offering three free beach accesses, No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4. The second access is the largest with over 100 parking spaces and a concession stand.

“We just hope people come out and visit us and enjoy all the amenities that are there for people to see and do while you’re visiting,” said Salem Clarke, tourism manager with Onslow County Tourism.

Those beach accesses are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Click here to find out more.