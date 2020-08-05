Free career, college promise classes for high school still available during COVID-19

KENANSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) James Sprunt Community College would like to remind high school students that free online classes are still available this fall through the innovative Career & College Promise dual enrollment program.

These classes at James Sprunt are available to all students enrolled in classes through Duplin County High Schools as well as to homeschooled students living in Duplin County and students enrolled at Liberty Christian Academy and Harrells Christian Academy.

Last fall, 364 high school students enrolled at James Sprunt through CCP and last spring, the number rose to 404 students.

The college enrolled 81 CCP students during the summer term.

Many Career & College Promise (CCP) classes at James Sprunt will be largely taught online this fall to maintain a safe environment, however, there will also be many flex classes available in which students can choose face-to-face instruction or log into the class for remote delivery.

CCP classes help students push forward towards success, as we have seen time and time again, giving them a head-start at life.

Javonte Williams, for example, who continues to rise to fame and is a running back for the UNC Tarheels, secured over 30 credit hours at James Sprunt Community College and transferred to UNC as a sophomore straight out of high school.

Kia Jeffers also got a head start at UNC-Charlotte because of CCP classes, and she says that those classes prepared her for college life. She also noticed that many of her classmates at UNC Charlotte did not have the chance to take college classes in high school.

At James Sprunt Community College, those who complete at least 3 CCP classes and have at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA, are eligible to apply for the Presidential Scholarship, which provides free tuition up to the completion of an associate degree.

One student that took advantage of the Presidential Scholars program was Mack Whitehurst, who will be attending NCSU this fall and graduating from James Sprunt debt-free.

Transfer courses through CCP are weighted the same as Advanced Placement for grade point averages on high school transcripts. Some students earn enough credits for a community college degree or credential by the time they graduate from high school.

There are also several vocational classes, such as welding, electrical systems, and diesel mechanics that students can also register for, which can also lead to a certificate, diploma, or associate degree.

That is exactly what Austin Batts did.

It was that first spark that ignited a passion for welding in Austin’s life, and it has now set him on the journey of a lifetime. If it had not been for CCP classes, he may have never had the opportunity to explore this career field.

Earning a good living wage is what Austin has been able to achieve from taking just a few welding classes and earning a certificate… all while in high school.

It just goes to show that you never know where one class will lead you to next.

As we often say here at the college, start here, go anywhere, and Javonte Williams, Kia Jeffers, Mack Whitehurst, Austin Batts, and all of our graduates are living proof of that. Their success is our product, and career and college promise classes have helped to make their dreams possible.

Fall 2020 classes start August 18 and students can register from home up to the first day of classes.

To enroll in CCP classes at James Sprunt for Fall 2020, high school students are asked to please contact Meagan Turner, the college recruiter, at mturner@jamessprunt.edu or 910-275-6124.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, all employees, students, and visitors will be required to wear a face mask while on campus, and they will be required to practice social distancing at all times.

All employees, students, and visitors must pass through a temperature screening prior to entering the buildings on campus.

Once they’ve passed that screening, they will be given a sticker to show that they are able to enter the building and attend classes or work in their office.