Free, confidential HIV testing to be offered to the public Thursday in New Bern

Health-related groups are teaming up with a national pharmacy chain to offer free, confidential HIV testing and education to the public on Thursday in New Bern.

The Craven County Health Department will offer free, confidential HIV testing, with no appointment needed, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at Walgreens Pharmacy, located at 2001 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern.

CCHD counselors will be there to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options, including PrEP, a medication that offers another effective means of protection for those testing negative for HIV.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends HIV testing as part of routine health care. An estimated 1.1 million people in the United States are living with HIV and approximately 1 in 7 is unaware of their status.

According to the 2017 North Carolina HIV/STD/Hepatitis Surveillance report, Craven County ranked number 52 in the state of North Carolina for newly diagnosed HIV cases adults and adolescents. Craven County currently has 245 residents living with HIV and 121 of the 245 are diagnosed with AIDS.

For more information about this event or HIV prevention, please contact Krystal Hargett, Public Health Education Specialist at khargett@cravencountync.gov or 252-636-4920 ext. 2202.

The free HIV testing event is co-sponsored by Walgreens and the Greater Than AIDS organization.