Free COVID-19 testing cancelled due to weather

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department will not be conducting free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, October 29 due to Hurricane Zeta.

Officials said the hurricane is expected to impact Wayne County on Thursday.

The Wayne County Health Department will resume offering free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their office at 301 N Herman St. in Goldsboro on Tuesday, November 3.

The Wayne County Health Department urges residents to continue practicing the 3 Ws.

Wear a face covering, Wait 6 feet apart and avoid close contact with others, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

