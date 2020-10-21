Free COVID-19 testing for Jacksonville residents in October

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS) will be hosting free COVID-19 testing in Jacksonville.

Testing dates are:

Friday, October 23, from 3 pm – 6 pm at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546 – Saturday

October 24, from 10 am – 1 pm at Sandy Run MB Church Apartments, 300 Coleman Dr, Jacksonville, NC 2854

Saturday, October 31, from 10 am – 1 pm at Coastal Carolina Community College, 444 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Testing is open to adults 18 or older and insurance is not required.

Test results are returned in 3-5 days.

For this weekend’s testing, residents are asked to RSVP so testing staff can plan accordingly. RSVP and additional dates can be found here.

For Saturday’s testing, materials will be available in Spanish and in English to help residents get the facts necessary to keep themselves safe during this global pandemic.

For more information, visit ONSMS.org/covid and you can sign up to be notified about free testing and COVID-19 education near you.