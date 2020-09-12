Free COVID-19 testing in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Free COVID-19 testing was offered to people in Greenville Saturday, September 12th at The Eppes Recreation Center.

The event lasted four hours, and was hosted The Andrew A. Bess Medical Society and Old North State Medical Society.

Greenville was one of six different locations in North Carolina offering free tests to people through The State Medical Society. The event offered three hundred tests, anticipating many people to attend.

Old North State Medical Society employee and Volunteer Keith Funderburk said even if you recently were tested for the virus, you should continue to retest yourself.

“COVID-19 can spread extremely easily. What you wanna do if you’ve been exposed through work, some mutual restaurant…if you were tested just last week I would encourage everyone to not just get tested once…but as frequently as possible,” said Funderburk.

Volunteers at the free testing event say the next free testing event in Greenville should be sometime in October.

Click here to learn more about testing events.