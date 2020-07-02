Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Greenville on July 18

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A free COVID-19 testing will be held in Greenville on July 18.

The free drive-up COVID-19 testing will take place at Koinonia Christian Center Parking Lot at 1405 Greenville Boulevard Southwest from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event is an effort by Andrew A. Best Medical Society, Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS), and Pitt County Health Department. It will be free and open to the public.

For more information, visit ONSMS.org/greenville and you can sign up to be notified about free testing and COVID-19 education near you.

To arrange coverage of local testing or to speak with ONSMS representatives contact Tivi Jones at tivi@heyawesomegirl.com.