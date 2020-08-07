Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Free COVID-19 testing will be held in Jacksonville weekly at Kimbrell’s Furniture on 1370 Western Boulevard.

The testing will be held two-three weeks each month on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-7 pm and Saturdays from 10 am-1 pm.

The COVID-19 testing is free and open to adults, 18 and older.

Testing will be held outdoors with drive-through and walk-up options and results are returned in 3-5 days.

The testing schedule at Kimbrell’s for August will be:

Saturday: 10 am-1 pm

August 13-14: 4-7 pm

August 15: 10 am-1 pm

August 27-28: 4-7 pm

August 29: 10 am-1 pm

Residents are encouraged to RSVP so testing staff can plan accordingly.

More information can be found: onsms.org/jacksonville



Every week, Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS), will be hosting free testing throughout communities in North Carolina to help keep residents safe during the pandemic.

Other testing has taken place in Greensboro, Charlotte, Durham, and Greenville.

For more information, visit ONSMS.org/covid and you can sign up to be notified about free testing and COVID-19 education near you.



