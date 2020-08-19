Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Kinston on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Research Clinical Labs will be performing COVID-19 testing in Kinston on Friday from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. 

The Kinston Housing Authority at 608 North Queen Street is the central testing site.  

This community event will also sponsor a Census Tent.

Resourceful Clinical Labs is seeking resources to help provide school supplies for low-income families in the Kinston area. 

Although most children will attend school via virtual learning modules, students will still need adequate school supplies to facilitate learning. 

Children from Pre-K to middle school will require more learning manipulatives for hands-on learning.

Examples of such manipulatives include reading books, crayons, pencils, color tiles; base ten blocks, interlocking cubes; pattern blocks; colored chips; links; fraction strips, blocks, etc.

Students beyond middle school may require a laptop tray, a mouse pad, a USB drive, an academic planner, etc.

Virtual learning does not eliminate the need for school supplies.

