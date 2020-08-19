Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Kinston on Friday

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Research Clinical Labs will be performing COVID-19 testing in Kinston on Friday from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.

The Kinston Housing Authority at 608 North Queen Street is the central testing site.

This community event will also sponsor a Census Tent.

Resourceful Clinical Labs is seeking resources to help provide school supplies for low-income families in the Kinston area.

Although most children will attend school via virtual learning modules, students will still need adequate school supplies to facilitate learning.

Children from Pre-K to middle school will require more learning manipulatives for hands-on learning.

Examples of such manipulatives include reading books, crayons, pencils, color tiles; base ten blocks, interlocking cubes; pattern blocks; colored chips; links; fraction strips, blocks, etc.

Students beyond middle school may require a laptop tray, a mouse pad, a USB drive, an academic planner, etc.

Virtual learning does not eliminate the need for school supplies.