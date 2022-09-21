GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you live in the Pitt County area, you still have a chance to get free COVID testing at a Greenville location through Thursday night.

Optum Service is now providing free rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing Wednesday, September 21st through Thursday, September 22nd from 5:00 – 10:00 PM at the Pitt County Fairgrounds located at 3910 M.L.K. Jr HWY in Greenville.

Testing will take place in a Mobile Heath bus located behind the Main Stage. All ages are welcome, no insurance is required.