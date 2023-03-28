GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to shine!

On April 22, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., A Time For Science will be hosting an event called It’s Your Earth Day. The event will be held at 949 Contentnea Lane in Grifton.

The free event will have live music, food trucks and a beer garden by the water. The event will also have activities throughout the day like fishing, kayaking and a variety of hands-on eco-friendly activities!

Some of the events will have different start times. At 10 am, the 1-mile Trail Trot begins with medals awarded to all who enter. At 11:30 am there will be a cornhole competition and from 1-3 pm there will be live music from Hank, Patty & the Current.

