TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to tear it up.

On Wednesday, from 9 am to 1 pm, the Jones County Civic Center will hold a free shread-a-thon event that lets senior citizens come and shred sensitive information.

The shread-a-thon event is to help minimize the theft of the senior’s sensitive information. The event will have vendors at the event with valuable information for seniors.

The event will be held at the Jones County Senior Services, which is located at 832 NC Hwy 58.