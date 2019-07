The Town of Grimesland will host free, family-friendly movies this summer at Grimesland Community Park.

The movie “Ferdinand” will show on Friday, June 28th, and “A Dog’s Way Home” will show on Friday, August 30.

Both movies will start playing at dusk, and food and drinks will be available for purchase during both movies.

Grimesland is located on N.C. 33, just 11 miles east of Greenville.

The public is invited and everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit on.