Free public COVID-19 testing in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department and WayneUNC Health Care are offering free COVID-19 testing in Pikeville on July 28 and July 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Testing will be offered at Charles B. Aycock High School at 5460 US-117 in Pikeville.

Residents must visit Charles B. Aycock High School, not the Health Department, for testing.

Testing is open to everyone, regardless of symptoms, and pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure a testing spot.

To pre-register, individuals should call the Health Department at 919-731-1000 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday or July 27.

After an appointment is made, simply come to the testing site and follow the signage and instructions provided on-site.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting but walk-up visitors, or visitors who did not pre-register, will also be accepted.

Bilingual staff will be on site to assist anyone who needs a translator.

Testing will be provided to the public regardless of insurance and there will be no cost to the individual.

The tests being administered are for current COVID-19 infection, not antibody testing.