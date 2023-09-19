GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The second Freeboot Friday will be held in Downtown Greenville with a unique band joining in the festivities.

The “official pep rally” of home football games for East Carolina University is scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza in Downtown Greenville. The event features live music, beer and wine, food trucks, community partners, and much more.

This week, Greggie and the Jets to the Freeboot Stage. Originating in Central Florida, Greggie and the Jets is a National Touring Elton John tribute band. Their performances recreate the music, the energy, and the dazzling feeling of being at a classic-era Elton John concert. They bring you, note for note, all of the elements of the Elton John albums ranging from the hit singles that audiences love to sing along with in addition to the deep-cut tracks for those die-hard fans.

The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle operates from Downtown to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The shuttle runs three hours before, during, and two hours after each home game. Shuttle route information can be found here. Tailgating is prohibited in the municipal parking lots while supporting Downtown businesses is encouraged.

For more information regarding Freeboot Friday or The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle, please visit DowntownGreenville.com or contact Downtown Greenville Partnership at info@downtowngreenville.com.