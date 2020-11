FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) Freedom Baptist Church is hosting a Thanksgiving meal giveaway for the community on Saturday, November 21.

130 turkeys along with bags of vegetables, stuffing and desserts, will be distributed to cars from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

People are asked to drive up and stay in your vehicles. Members of the church will deliver the food to your car on a first-come, first-serve basis.