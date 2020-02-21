Freedom Classic canceled due to snow

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir County is just one location in eastern North Carolina that is feeling the cold air as they woke up to a snow day.

Kids are excited to be able to build snowmen and battle it out in their front yards during snow-ball fights, while parents may be feeling the opposite.

Although pretty to look at, with this snow comes cancellations like right here at Grainger Stadium where the Freedom Classic was set to be played and is now cancelled due to field conditions.

And well, the only thing being thrown this weekend will snowball.

The 10th annual Freedom Classic is a tradition in Lenoir County, that will not continue this year in North Carolina.

Although a loss for Lenoir County, the games will still go on, just in a different location.

The Classic will be held up north in Annapolis, Maryland, this year and will kick off Saturday afternoon.