Fresh Vibes on Charles Blvd. closes due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Fresh Vibes on Charles Boulevard in Greenville has closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Staff from Fresh Vibes confirmed they received notification of the positive COVID-19 test on Monday, July 6.

Fresh Vibes released the following statememt:

“To our incredibly loyal and supportive customers, unfortunately, this morning (July 6th) we got the news that one of the employees of our Charles Blvd. location received a positive test result for COVID-19. We’re happy to share that despite the initial mild symptoms, this person is beginning to feel better in short order. We have reached out to our team members that were “in close contact” with this person and have asked that they stay home to self-isolate and to get tested. Additionally, we have informed all of our team and are strongly encouraging them to get tested. As many of you may know, under CDC guidelines, “close contact” means within 6 feet of the ill individual for more than 15 minutes. Fortunately, because our business is take-out focused and our staff remains behind the food-prep bar, separating our customers from our staff, no customer would have been in “close contact” with this person. Regardless, we felt that it was prudent to inform our larger Vibe Tribe family (you, our valued customers). Out of an abundance of caution, the shop will be professionally cleaned and sanitized this week. We are continuing to monitor the situation and leaning on counsel to ensure we do everything we must to protect our team, our customers, and our community. Until we know that we can safely open, the Charles Blvd. location will be closed. During this time we encourage you to visit our Arlington location (1725 W. Arlington Blvd., Suite 100, Greenville, NC 27834; 252-756-8282) and you can continue to support us by purchasing e-gift cards online at localfreshvibes.com (http://www.localfreshvibes.com). We look forward to getting through this together, stronger. Please continue to monitor our social media accounts for regular updates on when we will be reopening the Charles Blvd. location. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your continued love and support during these challenging times. Sending love & healthy vibes your way, Jess.”