WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re a fan of books and reading, you should check out the Washington Civic Center this weekend.

It’s the site of the Friends of Brown Library Winter Book Sale. Book fans of all ages are buying used and donated books.

There are thousands of books ranging in genres from fiction, gardening, biographies, mystery, children’s book and more. All proceeds will go to the programs for children and teens.

“It’s important to get them started off young and in reading and enjoying reading, because I remember as a child I got my three books a week from the library and I’m hoping that still continues today,” said Katie Lake, president of The Friends of Brown Library. “So we’re happy to supply those books for children.”

The book sale ends Sunday and runs from noon-3 p.m. You can fill up plastic bags full of books for only $5.