FARMVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Friends of the May Museum will be hosting its Music in the Park event on July 21.

The event will start at 5 p.m. at the May Museum, located on Main Street in Farmville. There will be food trucks, beer and wine, local vendors and much more.

The musical performance will be performed by the Trainwreck. The event is hosted by Friends of the May Museum and is sponsored by EMI Heating and Cooling.