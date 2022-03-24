GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Federal funding is now available for watershed restoration projects across the state.

The $1.3 million is for organizations and local governments that have state-approved watershed restoration plans. The North Carolina Coastal Federation has completed several projects with this grant money saying this funding is crucial.

“We depend on clean water for fishing and swimming shellfishing, recreational fishing, and tourism. It’s all tied to the environment and the economy. So it’s really important for these communities, to maintain clean water,” said NC Coastal Federation Deputy Director Lauren Kolodu.

The application deadline is set for May 4.