Fundraising begins for Onslow County Sheriff K-9 bullet-proof vest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is raising money to help one of its employees, of the four-legged variety.

The sheriff’s office is raising money for its police canine, Bonito. He’s six years old and needs a new bullet-proof vest.

Deputies are collecting money through a non-profit group called Keeping K-9’s in Kevlar.

Bonito’s handler says this equipment is just as important as it is for a human deputy.

“Just as I wear my ballistic vest every day to work because the unknown can happen at any time it’s the same for a dog. My K-9 is utilized daily and so every day he’s in a situation where he usually puts his vest on,” said Sgt. Dawn Jauernik, Bonito’s handler.

The price of a new vest for Bonito is $2,600.

Fundraising efforts will continue until deputies have enough for that purchase.

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar raises community funds through Paypal from their Facebook page’s blue “Learn More” button.

Checks can be sent to:

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar

3901 Airport Way

Bellingham, WA 98226

