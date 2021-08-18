Funeral held for Oak City mayor, second firefighter passes due to COVID

OAK CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The community of Oak City mourned the loss of longtime mayor William Stalls and remembered all the good he did for the community during his funeral on Wednesday.

Stalls recently died after a battle with COVID-19. He served as the town’s mayor for almost 20 years and was an Oak City fire and EMS official for 43 years. Friends and family gathered for his funeral and talked about the life he lived serving others and giving back to the community.

“Everybody will miss William,” said Butch Beach, Oak City Fire & EMS Chief. “He was not only involved in fire and EMS in the town, he also worked for Diversified Energy (in Williamston). He was very good about coming to people’s aid. All around he was a good fella.”

Oak City Fire-EMS Department’s Facebook page also posted about the death of Willie Lee Bunch Sr. to COVID-19. Bunch served 20 years in the department. His funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Johnson cemetery in Oak City.