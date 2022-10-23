GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One Eastern North Carolina organization is using this month as a time to honor people who lose their lives to domestic violence situations, as well as raise money for a cause to help people get out of these situations.

Caitlyn’s Courage is hosting a masquerade gala on Saturday. It’ll run from 8 p.m. to midnight. At the event, there will be a purple carpet, a professional photographer, live music, guest speakers, silent auctions, raffle tickets, catered meals by The Flame and Bill’s Hotdogs and more.

For event organizers, the gala will help a cause that hits close to home.

“This event is special because it not only honors my sister’s life that was taken three years ago, but it honors of lives of other people that we don’t even know who have experienced a lost,” said Logan Whitehurst, vice president of Caitlyn’s Courage. “It’s very impactful to see someone’s face and know that face is not just a number on Google for North Carolina homicides for domestic violence and that’s something our event has the ability to do.”

Caitlyn’s Courage is an organization that also advocates for domestic violence victims to make it a safer world for them to live in. They recently received government funding to require convicted abusers to wear GPS monitoring systems to help keep victims safe.

The money raised from the gala will help Ruth’s House in Beaufort County buy a van to continue serving people in the area.

Tickets and table sponsors for the gala can be purchased here.