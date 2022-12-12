SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning.

Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there.

“First unit arrived on the scene and found the structure that you see at 80% involved in fire,” said Jeremy Foster, Fire Marshall Assistant Chief for Onslow County. “The initial tactic got it knocked down and out, and call for emergency services for investigation.”

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation resulting from the fire. no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.