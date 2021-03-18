Gardnerville Fire recovers fire truck stolen during lunch on Thursday

GARDNERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This is something you don’t hear about every day.

Gardnerville Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about how someone stole one of their trucks on Wednesday. The incident happened just before lunch.

“Sometime before lunch an individual broke into our station and stole 4509. That individual then proceeded to drive around Pitt County and in the City of Greenville with the lights and siren activated.”

The person, who was not identified, was taken into custody by deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

“This person was not a member of the fire department and we would like to apologize if this person caused anyone to almost be involved in an accident. We would also like to show our appreciation to all of the individuals that called when they saw the truck out of place and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office for handling the situation. Luckily no one was injured by these reckless actions and we were able to recover the truck and equipment with no damage.”