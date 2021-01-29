Gas leak in Greene County leaves around 1,400 without heat, warming station opened at Farmville fire station

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Emergency Management reported a gas pipeline was damaged on Friday and led to 1,400 customers in Greene County and Farmville without heat.

Greene County Emergency Services first reported the gas leak of a Piedmont Natural Gas line just after 2 p.m. near 314 Burnette Road. The damage was caused by a third-party group, Pitt County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post. Evacuations were executed near the site of the leak and Burnette Road was closed to traffic.

At 4:20 p.m., Greene County Emergency Services said the leak had been shut off and repairs would be made, which would continue overnight and into Saturday morning. The road was reopened and residents who lived near the site of the leak could return home.

Pitt County Emergency Management said the Farmville fire station, located at 3713 N. Main St., was opened as a warming station while the repairs were being made. Only those who are impacted by the gas leak to the line, which extends through Farmville and loss of heat were eligible to stay at the warming station.

People were encouraged to bring masks and hand sanitizer but they would also be provided. Blankets and water would also be provided by Farmville Fire Department.

“Piedmont technicians will be working around customer homes into the night through early morning to make repairs,” PCEM said in a Facebook post. “Updates will be communicated to customers on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Customer Service for Piedmont Natural gas can be reached at 1 (800) 752-7504.”