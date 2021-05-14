Gas prices are on the rise as pipelines reopen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many people across Greenville have rushed to the pumps this week as gas shortages swept across parts of the nation. Now, those rising gas prices are causing uncertainty.

Some say that it’s only a matter of time before some people won’t be able to afford all of the bills they already have on top of the fuel prices going up.

Colonial Pipeline has officially restarted its operations, but the lack of normalcy in supply is expected to continue. People across Greenville are now growing concerned as gas prices have skyrocketed.

“It’s hard on a lot of families who are already on a fixed income and now they’re trying to have to get gas on a fixed income, it’s hard,” said Zenisha Atkinson of Greenville, NC.

Popular fuel app “Gasbuddy” shows that in some areas across town premium gas is reaching $3.89. People are now beginning to wonder what will the solution be when it comes to helping end the increase in prices.

“It’s getting out of hand man, people have other bills to pay and they’re making this even harder, people have to keep feeling up every day trying to find gas,” said Greenville resident Steven Downing.

“Some people only have five dollars left to put in their tank but the prices are so high,” said Kaya Hines of Greenville, NC.

ECU Professor of Economics Philip Rothman says this is a case to deal with supply and demand, resulting in the spike in pricing.

“There was a significant, significant decrease in supply and when that happens with demand staying the same you expect prices to go up but further with a lot of the panic buying that took place we had a decrease in supply and an increase in demand,” said Rothman.

He also notes that although a state of emergency may have been necessary, it could have been a reason for some of the panic.

“It would have been very useful in terms of managing expectations if they could have issued those changes in my opinion without the declaration of the state of emergency,” said Rothman.