Gas prices in Eastern North Carolina drop amid coronavirus scare

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Gas prices are dropping as fears of coronavirus continues to spread.

USA Today reported as of Monday morning, March 9th, gas had dropped to a national average of $2.38.

Gas is filtered from crude oil.

The same USA Today article suggested the reason for prices going down is due to Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia not being able to come up with plan to hold the crude prices over the weekend.

Oil analysts are predicting the price drops could lead to an oil price war.

Crude oil has continued to see a drop in need of the supply, due to less people driving and flying amid coronavirus outbreak fears.

This means investors aren’t purchasing their regular amounts, so prices will drop.

Analysts say prices for oil should go back up once people start to take advantage of low prices.