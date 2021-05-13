Gas shortages continue across Greenville; fuel restocks in sight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas shortages have sent many people looking for a place to fill their tanks.

As of 5 PM yesterday US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm also confirmed that Colonial Pipeline has restarted its operations.

With the reboot, gas supplies are not expected to return to normal until the end of this week. People across town began to line up to try and get their hands on a full tank.

Multiple people also brought their own tanks and jugs to fill up with gas, claiming it was to help them get to work for the next couple of days.

“I helped a gentleman, he gave me some cash to fill up a tank because he was worried about getting to work tomorrow and I think that’s important just helping and looking out for each other, not hoarding the gas,” said Holly Manning of Ayden, NC.

Manning also tells me she has been making a conscious effort to stay home as much as possible and avoid any panic buying at the pumps.

“I don’t want to just go around and get gas and get more than I need so I didn’t fill my tank all the way up today, I just got enough that I feel like hopefully will get me through for the next couple of days,” said Manning.

Governor Cooper said in a tweet to please report any price gouging and to not rush to panic buy at the pumps.

The Head of Petroleum Analysis for the popular fuel app “Gas buddy” tweeted yesterday that 74% of all gas stations in North Carolina were without fuel.