General Assembly candidates participate in forum

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, candidates for the State General Assembly took part in a forum in Jacksonville.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce hosted the event.

Participants included Mark Price and Phil Sheppard.

They’re vying for the District 15 seat for the North Carolina House of Representatives.

The candidates did not debate but shared their positions with the public.

The chamber president explained why events like this are so important.

“It gives people an opportunity to hear from these candidates,” said Laurette Leagon, President of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. More than just little sound bite or couple sentences in the newspaper so they can really understand what they stand for.”

Organizers said an informed voter is a better voter.

Other participating candidates included Bob Williams and Michael Lazzara.

Both are running for Senate District 6.

House District 14 candidates included Cindy Edwards and George Cleveland.