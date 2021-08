GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Everyone loves a good beach day right? So what better way to celebrate National Beach Day than heading down to the coast!

Started in 2014, this holiday raises awareness of the beauty of beaches while also calling attention to keeping them clean and safe.

Here’s how you can help: after enjoying the beach, leave nothing behind. This will keep marine life safe on land and in the sea.

Fun Beach Survey: https://infogram.com/national-beach-day-survey-1g4qpzlzgooq21y