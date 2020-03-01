Get ready to ‘Spring Forward’ on March 8

(FOX8) — Daylight has been sticking around just a little bit longer recently.

In just one week, on Sunday March 8, 2020 at 2 a.m., we’ all move our clocks forward by 1 hour to 3 a.m. local daylight time.

Smart phones will automatically update.

We may be losing one hour of sleep, but at least we’ll get an hour of daylight int he morning and gain an hour of sleep time at night.

“Daylight Saving Time” is dictated by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which extended the period for “Daylight Saving Time” by four or five weeks annually, depending on the calendar.

It changed the beginning of DST from the first Sunday in April to the second Sunday in March.

The time change is not observed by most of Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Daylight Saving time will be over on Nov. 1, 2020.

