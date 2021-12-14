Get your holiday packages shipped out in time for holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The countdown to Christmas is on with less than two weeks until the big day. With that, the countdown is to mail out those holiday gifts is also on.

“From what we call the peak season, Thanksgiving through New Years, we expect 850 million to 950 million packages and over 12 billion pieces of mail total,” said Philip Bogenberger, U.S. Postal Service communications specialist.

To get your USPS or FedEx package to its destination by Christmas Eve with ground shipping, you need to send it by Wednesday, Dec. 15. For UPS, the date depends on where you’re sending it to and from. If you don’t have time before then, there are other options.

“People who do first-class mail, that’s going to be Dec. 17, priority mail that’s going to be Dec. 18, and we also deliver 365 days a year, if you do priority mail express the deadline is Dec. 23,” Bogenberger said. “There is a little bit of a fee, but if you’re one of the last-minute shoppers that might be the option you want to go with.”

Even with the high volume of packages, USPS said they’re going the extra mile to deliver your packages on time.

“We’re delivering a little earlier in the morning and a little later in the evening to make sure everybody is getting their packages,” Bogenberger said. “We hired 40,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holidays. Combine that with machine installation, new facilities that are focused on package sorting, we are prepared for the holidays.”

To check specific deadlines visit USPS, FedEx, or UPS.