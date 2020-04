A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Fire/Rescue has launched a new online option for customers looking to apply for fire permits and inspections.

The option was made through a collaboration with the City of Greenville’s IT and Planning and Development Divisions.

The online portal is hosted by EnerGov, the City of Greenville’s Citizen Self Service site.

Previously, customers would come into the office to submit paperwork and payments. Now, the entire process can be done online.