GFR receives highest insurance rating in department history

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Fire/Rescue has received the highest rating the department has ever received during their recent inspection, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI).

The North Carolina Response and Rating System range from l (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state).

The multi-faceted inspection process is performed on most fire departments in the state.

Upon completion of the inspection performed by the NCDOI officials, they concluded that GFR has improved from a Class 3 to a very high Class 2 rating.

NCDOI ratings show how well-protected the community is by the fire/rescue department.

Higher ratings suggest that the department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in the community.

Typically, higher ratings have significantly contributed to lowering insurance rates for property owners.

“These results clearly demonstrate GFR’s commitment towards continuous improvement. During the inspection process, the GFR staff gained a tremendous amount of experience. Moving forward, the department is well-positioned to pursue the best possible NCDOI rating of a Class 1 designation in the near future,” said Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin.