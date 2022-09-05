RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Researchers from NC State have been studying ghost forests for over a decade.

The marsh and vegetation have not been able to keep up with the rate sea levels are rising, causing these trees to die. It’s happening more often due to climate change.

Associate Professor of Forestry and Environmental Resources at NC State, Marcelo Ardon, has started the Sentinels of the Sounds project to collect shots of cypress trees that frow in swampy areas. In 15 years, Ardon went from regular boots to rubber chest waders due to the water rising so high.

Ardon is studying the drivers and downstream impacts of the transition of wetland forests into ghost forests, which happen when water comes to the land too quickly and then the forest becomes a graveyard of dead stumps. Everything the trees needed to thrive is washed away.

So with all this research happening, Ardon is looking to see if volunteers can assist with tracking Ghost Forest transitions.

Volunteers can take photos at the sites and email them to NC State researchers so the researchers can track the forests over time. This will also assist in finding a solution to the problem as well.

Click here for more information on ghost forest research.