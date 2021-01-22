Gift cards for graduates, Onslow Co. woman looking to raise money

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville woman needs your help raising money to go towards gift cards for seniors.

The cards will go to the most financially underprivileged graduates and handed out by high school social workers.

Kristin Hartley Greer doesn’t have high school kids of her own, but she feels the need to step up.

Just to let them know the residents of the community are proud of them. Kristin Hartley-Greer

She is looking for donations of gift cards to Walmart, Amazon, or Visa in increments of $25.

Last year Greer says she was able to raise $8,000, allowing for 300 $25 gift cards to be passed out among graduating seniors who need it.

Again, the cards are passed out by social workers, so not even Greer knows their identity.

If you’d like to help conact information is below, you can even just share this link!

CONTACT KRISTIN HARTLEY-GREER:

KRISTIN’S FACEBOOK

EMAIL: kgreer001@gmail.com

KRISTIN’S VENMO: Kristin-Greer-1