Girl Scouts kicking off annual cookie sales this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays may be over, but we’re still in the season of sweets as Girl Scouts are kicking off their cookie sales this weekend.

There won’t be as many cookie booths in front of stores due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Girl Scouts who will be selling their baked treats will be wearing masks, practicing social distancing and will also offer sanitizing stations.

The Girl Scouts are also pushing more sales online and encouraging people to buy with plastic instead of cash, all aimed at less person-to-person contact.

“You can go online starting February 1st, and customers can purchase nationwide online for our cookie sale,” said Yolanda Tate with the Girls Scouts of N.C. Coastal Pines. “We have a Grubhub partnership. In certain areas, you will be able to order Girl Scout cookies and have them delivered to you.”

Girl Scouts are also introducing a new product, the “Toast Yay,” a French-toast inspired cookie dipped in icing.