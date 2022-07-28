GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening Thursday, Wildflower Florist in Greenville is hosting a “Girls Night Out” event for all local ladies to come out and enjoy some fun and pampering from local businesses

This is a floating event from 4-7 pm at Wildflower Florist located at 518 Greenville Blvd SE Suite F. Local businesses attending the event include:

  • ReFresh-ology Aesthetics & Massage Therapy – Complementary chair massages
  • Wildflower Florist – Fully stocked flower bar
  • Pour Decisions – Delicious adult beverages (hello sangria)
  • Orangetheory Fitness – Chance to win a FULL week of free classes
  • Apricot Lane Boutique – Shopping
  • Beauty Bar Medispa – Exclusive Botox, Xeomin, and facial treatment specials, giveaways, and more
  • Uptown Nutrition – Healthy and refreshing plant-based & flower inspired energy drinks
  • Alive Wellness – Shot bar, B12, and more
  • Giants Fall Boutique – Shopping and special incentives
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes – Free Bundtlets
  • Hart & Home Decor – Exclusive discount cards available
  • Happy Girls Bra & Breastfeeding – Free gift card up for grabs

Ladies of Greenville are invited to come out for some sweet treats, flowers, shopping, good music and delicious drinks.

No tickets are required.