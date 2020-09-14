Global Blackbaud incident impacts Vidant Health, data breach reported

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant Health was notified of a global data security incident on July 16, 2020, at Blackbaud, which provides customer relationship management and financial services tools for fundraising purposes to thousands of schools, non-profits and health systems, including Vidant Health.

Blackbaud further informed Vidant that an unauthorized individual may have acquired backup copies of databases used by its customers, including a backup of a database the Vidant Health Foundation uses for fundraising efforts.

Upon notification from Blackbaud, Vidant took immediate steps to understand the extent of the incident and those affected will receive a formal notice letter with more information.

Vidant officials said, “Based on our review of the Blackbaud database involved in the incident, we have reason to believe that it contained patient information, including name, address, telephone number, email address, age, date(s), and department(s) of service, name of treating physician(s) and health insurance status. Social security numbers or credit card information were not part of the data we store on the Blackbaud database and were not involved in the incident.”

Blackbaud has reported it has no reason to believe any personal data involved in the incident went beyond the unauthorized entity; was or will be misused; or will be disseminated or otherwise made available publicly.

Vidant says they deeply regret any inconvenience the incident may cause and they remain committed to transparency and protecting patient privacy.

A dedicated call center has been established to answer questions for those affected.

Those affected can contact (888) 977-0614, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. EST (excluding major U.S. holidays) if they have questions or need further assistance.