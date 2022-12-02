ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Gold Leaf Foundation has awarded $5.8 million in funding to support projects through the SITE Program and $700,000 in funding to support projects through the Open Grants Program.

Additionally, $1,336,550 was awarded to funding for projects through the Flood Mitigation Program and $113,806 in increased Disaster Recovery Grant Program funding.

Funding for various projects will be going to numerous counties, including Duplin, and area cities and town like Rocky Mount and Wallace.

Duplin County will receive $999,150 to construct a new water supply well at the WestPark Business and Industrial Park. Rocky Mount will get $1,500,000 to extend water and sewer along Thomas Betts Parkway and Peele Road. The Town of Wallace will get $175,000 to map existing stormwater systems throughout the town to create an asset inventory list that will include an assessment of the current condition of all assets.

