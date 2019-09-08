Goldsboro boy dies at Vidant, days after nearly drowning in pond

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — UPDATE: Goldsboro police said a boy who was hospitalized in Greenville after he nearly drowned in a pond, has died from his injuries.

Police said Jaylen Suggs, 9, of Goldsboro, died at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, after Goldsboro firefighters pulled him from a pond on Saturday after he went underwater and never came back up.



The boy was alive when firefighters pulled him out of the water and he was rushed to Wayne UNC Healthcare, and was later transferred to Vidant.

PREVIOUS: Fire crews pulled a boy from a pond after he went under and could not be found in Goldsboro Saturday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported at 12:05 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Slocumb Street, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

“Callers advised that a male child, approximately 7-9 years old, had gone underwater, had not come back up, and could not be found,” the news release said.

Once on scene, police officers entered the water, which is a retention pond, and searched for the boy, police said.

Fire crews who arrived later also went into the water and found the boy.

The victim, who was alive, was taken to an awaiting Wayne County EMS crew who took the boy to Wayne UNC Healthcare, officials told our sister station, CBS 17.

The victim was identified as Jaylen Suggs, 9, of Goldsboro.

He was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The boy’s condition was not available.