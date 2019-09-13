Goldsboro Fire Dept. receives $6,000 grant from Duke Energy

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – The City of Goldsboro Fire Department said it has received a $6,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.
GFD officials said they will use the grant to buy a mobile repeater system that will reduce dropped calls and improve communications at the scene of an emergency event.
Goldsboro Fire Chief Joe Dixon said, “Improving communications was a focal point for this year’s grant submissions. Frequently dropped calls on emergency scenes and or during investigations are all too common. It was obvious that the funds could assist in making a huge impact on communications associated with our efforts to protect and serve the community.”
Goldsboro Fire Department is one of 65 organizations in North Carolina to collectively receive $1.1 million in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation.