GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Goldsboro has issued a voluntary water restriction that will be in place until further notice.

Officials said due to current river levels and to help avoid a mandatory water restriction later, the City of Goldsboro is asking for all customers to adopt the following conservation measures:

Take 5-minute showers instead of baths. Do not let water run while shaving, brushing teeth, and rinsing dishes. Keep a bottle of chilled water in the refrigerator for drinking, so as not to run the tap to get cold water. Only run dishwasher or clothes washing machine when there is a full load. Washing dishes by hand saves about 25 gallons (don’t let tap run). Inspect and repair leaky valves on faucets and toilets. Install water-saving devices on toilets and showers. (i.e., place an item in the toilet tank [do not use a brick] to reduce amount of water per flush, install low-flow shower heads, etc. Look for water conservation features if buying new water-consuming appliances.) Do not allow children to play with hose or sprinklers. Limit lawn and outside plant watering, then only at night between 5:00 pm and 12:00 midnight, no more than three (3) times per week, to avoid water evaporation loss. In an hour, 600 gallons of water can be wasted. Position sprinklers to water the lawn, to avoid water spraying on pavement. Avoid watering on windy days when the wind not only blows water off target, but also causes excess evaporation. Know how to turn off an automatic sprinkler system in case of rain. There are automatic rain sensors available that prevent automatic sprinkler from starting if it has just rained. Use an alarm clock or a timer to remind one to shut off hose-fed sprinklers that do not have timers. Consider delaying the seeding or sodding of new lawns. Golf courses and athletic fields shall attempt to reduce water consumption by 50%. While waiting for water to get hot, catch running water from sink and tub faucets and use for animals to drink or to water plants. Use a broom instead of water to wash down sidewalks, patios, and driveways. Do not fill empty swimming pools or wading pools. Do not use the toilet as a wastebasket. Put tissues and trash in a trashcan. Limit toilet flushes. Use disposable & biodegradable dishes where possible. Be ready to catch rainfall that occurs. Place containers under drain spouts. Use pistol-grip nozzles on hoses to avoid waste when watering flowers and shrubs. Aerate lawns by punching holes 6 inches apart. This allows water to reach roots rather than run off surfaces. Keep sprinkler heads clean to prevent uneven watering. Adjust hose to simulate a gentle rain. Sprinklers that produce a fine mist wastewater through evaporation. Install automatic shut off devices on sprinkler systems. The City will delay the implementation of landscape code requirements until the next planting season after Return-to-Normal condition. However, a performance bond will be required for any landscaping required by the City’s Unified Development Ordinance.

City residents and businesses are asked to comply with these restrictions and be mindful about conserving water during this time.