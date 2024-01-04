GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Berkeley Mall and Greenwood School in Goldsboro were placed on lockdown after a shots fired incident Thursday morning at the mall.

Goldsboro Police Department Public Information Officer LaToya Henry said nobody was shot. Two people were taken into custody and police were looking for others who may have been involved.

The shots fired call was placed just before noon. It was unclear how long the mall and school would continue to be on lockdown.

Witnesses saw a large law enforcement presence with members of the sheriff’s office and the N.C. State Highway Patrol was also on the scene along with fire and rescue. A helicopter from the sheriff’s office was also seen patrolling the area.