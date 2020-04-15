Goldsboro man arrested for breaking and entering

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man was arrested for breaking and entering.

On Tuesday, the Goldsboro Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report of several breaking and entering to motor vehicles.

Three residents of Greenbrier Drive in Goldsboro reported that during the night, an unknown person broke into their vehicles and stole various items.

The Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the incident.

With the assistance of the Goldsboro Police Department and the Vice Unit, 30-year-old Christmas Whitfield was located and arrested on Tuesday at approximately 11 a.m. in the 700 block of North Spence Avenue.

Whitfield was charged with:

Three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Larceny

Two counts of misdemeanor larceny

Whitfield was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

His first appearance in District Court is scheduled for Wednesday.