Man convicted for distribution of fentanyl which resulted in death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man has been convicted for distribution of fentanyl which resulted in death, U.S. Attorney said.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., announces that Donte T. Kornegay, known as Boston, was found guilty by a jury sitting in New Bern on October 4 for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.

The case involved the overdose death by fentanyl of a 21-year-old victim in Sneads Ferry.

Trial testimony and text messages and phone toll records recovered from witnesses’ cell phones established that on the night of April 6, 2016, the victim purchased fentanyl from a coconspirator, in the direction of Kornegay.

In addition, the trial testimony revealed that prior to that night, Kornegay had been distributing heroin in the Sneads Ferry area since 2015.

At sentencing, which is scheduled for the February 2020 term of court, Kornegay faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison on each count, a $1 million fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

Higdon commented: “The United States Justice Department and the United States Attorney’s Office are aggressively pursuing distributors of heroin and fentanyl. These drugs pose a serious danger to the people of Eastern North Carolina and we intend to remove that danger as part of our effort to “Take Back North Carolina” from the drug traffickers and violent criminals.”

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Wilmington Resident Office, conducted the investigation.

