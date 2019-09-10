Goldsboro man arrested in Clayton after being busted with almost 90 pounds of marijuana

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man was arrested Sept. 4 in what Clayton police are calling “one of the largest drug busts” in the history of the department.

Austin Arthur Thomas, 38, was arrested after officers found him picking up a delivery of nearly 90 pounds of marijuana at a Clayton home, according to a Facebook post made by Clayton police.

The home is located along the 700 block of Champion Street in the Cobblestone neighborhood.

Thomas is charged with trafficking marijuana and maintaining a dwelling. Officers found 89.13 pounds of marijuana and a “large amount of cash,” the post said.

Thomas faces an additional charge because the home is near a playground.

His initial bond was set at $500,000. He was out on bond after being arrested by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office about a month ago for possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana, police said.