Goldsboro man arrested on 1st-degree kidnapping, statutory sex offense with child by Adult

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) On December 2, 2019, a report was filed with the Goldsboro Police Department regarding allegations that a juvenile female victim was sexually assaulted by a known subject.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Dominique Wynn of Goldsboro.

Officials said, “Based on the findings of the investigation, on September 9, 2020, a warrant was secured on Mr. Wynn for first-degree kidnapping, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, and indecent liberties with a child.”

Wynn turned himself into authorities on September 10, 2020, at approximately 9:30 a.m. and was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

He was taken before a Wayne County Magistrate where he was served with the aforementioned warrant.

Wynn was given a $500,000 bond and placed into the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center pending his first appearance on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Due to the sensitive nature of the alleged crimes, as well as the concerted efforts to continue to protect the well-being of the juvenile victim involved, no further information about the details of this case will be released, officials said.